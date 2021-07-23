Graviton (GTON) Trading Up 0.1% This Week

Graviton (CURRENCY:GTON) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One Graviton coin can currently be bought for $5.03 or 0.00015020 BTC on major exchanges. Graviton has a total market cap of $18.28 million and $14,093.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Graviton has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Graviton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00039775 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00103629 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00140855 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,662.59 or 1.00427501 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Graviton Coin Profile

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

Buying and Selling Graviton

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graviton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.