Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 5,500 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in XPeng were worth $4,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Primavera Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the first quarter worth about $640,162,000. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in shares of XPeng by 57.4% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 16,339,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960,170 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its position in shares of XPeng by 12.0% during the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 11,629,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of XPeng by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,233,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,117,000 after acquiring an additional 448,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of XPeng by 1.8% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,329,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,073,000 after acquiring an additional 76,390 shares in the last quarter. 21.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.51.

XPEV opened at $43.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion and a PE ratio of -26.71. XPeng Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $74.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.08.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 616.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

