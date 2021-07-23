Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,461 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.10% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $4,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Realty Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.78.

NYSE:SRC opened at $49.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.24. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.29. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.40 and a 52 week high of $51.17.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $134.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.84 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 1.26%. Research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,364. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

