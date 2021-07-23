Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stock Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,347 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $5,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 1.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 25,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 34.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CZR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.50.

Shares of CZR opened at $92.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $29.06 and a one year high of $113.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 3.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.21.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 42.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 259.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total value of $754,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,790,290.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bonnie Biumi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $1,055,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,306.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,520 shares of company stock valued at $4,337,379 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.