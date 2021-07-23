Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,561 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.07% of MicroStrategy worth $4,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $844,542,000 after purchasing an additional 62,094 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 491.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,630,000 after buying an additional 702,878 shares during the last quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at about $90,540,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 15.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,517,000 after buying an additional 16,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,137,000. 57.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $555.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $548.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $115.87 and a one year high of $1,315.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.07 and a beta of 1.44.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.73. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. cut their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $920.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $441.75.

MicroStrategy Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

