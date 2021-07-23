Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 35.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $4,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Boston Beer by 21.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,433,000 after purchasing an additional 192,586 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in The Boston Beer by 10.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,058,000 after purchasing an additional 127,313 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth $78,996,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 297.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,663,000 after acquiring an additional 72,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 18.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,708,000 after acquiring an additional 53,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAM. Citigroup reduced their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,304.00 to $1,490.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,538.00 to $1,466.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,530.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,215.00.

NYSE SAM opened at $947.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,017.08. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $653.06 and a twelve month high of $1,349.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.12 and a beta of 0.79.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The business had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 23.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,101.07, for a total transaction of $2,752,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $44,323,625 over the last 90 days. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

