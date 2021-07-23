Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stock Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,476 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $4,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $476,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 13,801 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 140.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 26,760 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,203,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 5,300 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $411,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 861,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,796,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $70.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.17. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $83.06.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.36. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 31.41%. The company had revenue of $347.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBSH has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Commerce Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

