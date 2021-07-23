Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,169 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 19,013 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.10% of National Fuel Gas worth $4,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,036,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $207,156,000 after buying an additional 158,685 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 17.5% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 5,086 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFG opened at $50.46 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $37.87 and a 52-week high of $55.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.42.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 62.33%.

Several analysts have commented on NFG shares. TheStreet raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.30.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

