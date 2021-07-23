Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stock Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,762 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Tobam acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 5,020.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EWBC shares. DA Davidson raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.71.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $39,943.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,284.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $74,147.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,977 shares of company stock valued at $232,187. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

EWBC opened at $72.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.52. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.87. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.49 and a 1 year high of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $444.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.71 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

