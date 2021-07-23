Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stock Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Five Below were worth $4,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Five Below by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Five Below from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI cut Five Below to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Below currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.81.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $193.40 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.85 and a 1-year high of $205.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.74, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.29.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.21 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 197.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.91) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

