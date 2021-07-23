Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $4.17 Million Stock Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 48.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,129 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $4,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 769.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Truist lowered their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.33.

SMG stock opened at $181.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.65. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $143.08 and a 1-year high of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.15.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 67.91% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total value of $5,980,629.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,933,375.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 1,386 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.42, for a total value of $337,380.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,640,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,856,233.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,498 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,147 over the last ninety days. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

