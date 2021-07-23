Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $4.23 Million Stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,416 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.10% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $4,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,883,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 526,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,289,000 after purchasing an additional 64,747 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 2,791,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,743,000 after purchasing an additional 547,724 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $408,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3,570.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 405,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,992,000 after purchasing an additional 394,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPP opened at $27.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -684.08, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.40. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $30.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $192.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HPP. Piper Sandler upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.06.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

