Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $4.30 Million Holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,029 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.07% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $4,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 23,019,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $634,903,000 after purchasing an additional 551,726 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,630,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,295 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,168,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,118,000 after purchasing an additional 210,978 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,100,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,671,000 after purchasing an additional 97,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,658,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,701 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HTA stock opened at $28.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.39 and a twelve month high of $29.70. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.61.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $191.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Trust of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.63.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

