Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $4.35 Million Stock Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,302 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of Power Integrations worth $4,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Connacht Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 1st quarter valued at $1,703,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 928,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,648,000 after acquiring an additional 139,887 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 830.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at $1,483,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at $571,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $711,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 111,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,016,319. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $82.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.76 and a beta of 0.93. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.34 and a 12-month high of $99.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.80.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $173.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.25 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 17.21%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.62%.

POWI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Power Integrations from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.17.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.