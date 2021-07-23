Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $4.47 Million Stock Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 41.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,511 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in The Toro were worth $4,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 4.0% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 0.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $110.00 on Friday. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $70.12 and a twelve month high of $118.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. The Toro had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TTC shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Toro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.00.

In other The Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $384,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

