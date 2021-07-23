Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $4.54 Million Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,035 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of Crocs worth $4,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,059,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $889,744,000 after acquiring an additional 197,306 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 145.9% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,732,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $139,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,797 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,483,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,349,000 after acquiring an additional 614,245 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,020,000 after acquiring an additional 63,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth $51,847,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $131.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.47. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.84. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.14 and a 52 week high of $136.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.61 million. Crocs had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 121.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total value of $7,763,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 919,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,194,898.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $77,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,478,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,188 shares of company stock valued at $8,894,394. 2.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CROX has been the topic of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Crocs from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.40.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

