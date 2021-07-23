Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $4.62 Million Stock Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,625 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.10% of Highwoods Properties worth $4,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 14,553 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 199.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after buying an additional 103,519 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,789,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 457.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,225,000 after buying an additional 348,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 12.1% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 434,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,642,000 after buying an additional 46,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $55,199.88. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $46.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.17. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $48.98.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.56%. On average, analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HIW. Mizuho lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Highwoods Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.20.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

