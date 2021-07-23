Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 79.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,261 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.14% of GrafTech International worth $4,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EAF. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $706,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,881,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 209.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $560,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

EAF has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of GrafTech International in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of GrafTech International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 12,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $166,656,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EAF stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.19. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $14.16. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.05.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. GrafTech International had a net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 102.08%. The business had revenue of $304.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 2.47%.

GrafTech International Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

