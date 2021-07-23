Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 43.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,187 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.07% of Planet Fitness worth $4,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,836,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,294,000 after acquiring an additional 352,497 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,634,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,619,000 after acquiring an additional 316,481 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,079,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,719,000 after acquiring an additional 24,145 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,987,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,645,000 after acquiring an additional 288,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,871,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 276,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLNT opened at $73.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -335.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.65. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.42 and a 1-year high of $90.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.49 million. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLNT. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

