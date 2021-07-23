Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,397 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $4,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APO. Oppenheimer raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.64.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $58.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.85. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $36.35 and a one year high of $64.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $512.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.99 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 17.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 99.01%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Pauline Richards acquired 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $121,179.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 255,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $14,668,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,503,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,755,925 shares of company stock valued at $102,829,396 in the last ninety days. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

