Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 302 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $4,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AMERCO by 23.6% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 22,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AMERCO by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in AMERCO by 4,684.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,128,000 after acquiring an additional 22,580 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in AMERCO by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 465,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. boosted its position in AMERCO by 6.5% in the first quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMERCO stock opened at $577.90 on Friday. AMERCO has a fifty-two week low of $311.71 and a fifty-two week high of $657.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $571.58.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by ($1.31). AMERCO had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow bought 81,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $551.76 per share, for a total transaction of $45,139,485.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,562,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,896,875.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

