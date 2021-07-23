Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,222 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Textron were worth $4,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,518,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,991,883,000 after purchasing an additional 392,435 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Textron by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,284,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $969,334,000 after buying an additional 258,583 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Textron by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,043,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $451,082,000 after buying an additional 232,426 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Textron by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,555,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $423,689,000 after buying an additional 794,825 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Textron by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,850,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $384,280,000 after buying an additional 545,155 shares during the period. 84.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TXT opened at $68.16 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $31.82 and a one year high of $70.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.54.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Textron had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 9.61%. Textron’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays raised shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $689,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

