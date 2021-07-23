Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Stock Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,279 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of Exponent worth $4,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Exponent in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exponent in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Exponent in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in Exponent in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Exponent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $284,824.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,426.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $92.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 57.87 and a beta of 0.31. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.42 and a 1-year high of $102.42.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.81 million. Exponent had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 24.63%. Equities research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

