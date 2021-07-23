Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,593 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,474 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $4,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 19.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,359 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $848,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,404 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 44.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,796,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $279,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,775 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,235,171 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $237,367,000 after purchasing an additional 407,079 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 357.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,582,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $189,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,460 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 19.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,187,737 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $160,777,000 after purchasing an additional 360,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $78.67 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $102.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.74. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 129.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $98,758.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,920,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,100 shares of company stock worth $5,646,258 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FANG. Johnson Rice raised Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.96.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.