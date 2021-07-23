Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,744 Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,066 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Cree were worth $4,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cree during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cree during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cree during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Cree during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cree by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

CREE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Cree from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cree currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.92.

NASDAQ:CREE opened at $92.15 on Friday. Cree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.39 and a 1-year high of $129.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. Cree had a negative net margin of 60.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Cree’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cree, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

