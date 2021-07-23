Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 17,537 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,537 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.10% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $5,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 19.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 36,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 28.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 17.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $18.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.23. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.27 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 225.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.96%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 72.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 11,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $241,044.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,578.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.03.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

