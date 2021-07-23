Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 2,222,210 Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 68.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,030,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,222,210 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.11% of Yamana Gold worth $4,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AUY. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Yamana Gold by 713.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 15,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 13,293 shares during the period. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AUY opened at $4.09 on Friday. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $7.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.00 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 12.97%. Yamana Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.0263 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 21.88%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James set a $6.50 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.64.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

