Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 3,102 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,102 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of Saia worth $5,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SAIA. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Saia by 1,093.0% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 835,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,077,000 after acquiring an additional 765,562 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Saia by 999.6% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 536,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,765,000 after acquiring an additional 487,941 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,669,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Saia by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 830,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $191,468,000 after acquiring an additional 144,353 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Saia by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 602,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,858,000 after acquiring an additional 123,003 shares during the period.

Get Saia alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAIA. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stephens raised shares of Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.77.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $200.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $213.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.14 and a 52 week high of $249.30.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.85 million. Saia had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 15.73%. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.