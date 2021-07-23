Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 451 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $4,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LAD. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 201,780 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 253,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,117,000 after purchasing an additional 33,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

LAD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.17.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $375.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $344.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.28 and a 12-month high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 24.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.70%.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

