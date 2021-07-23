Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 54,800 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 54,800 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.06% of Gentex worth $4,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gentex by 49.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Gentex during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Gentex during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Gentex news, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $343,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,478.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $194,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,570.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,501 shares of company stock worth $678,389 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GNTX opened at $31.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.07. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $24.99 and a one year high of $37.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.50.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.37 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 21.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.14.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

