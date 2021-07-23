Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 6,052 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,052 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.08% of The Ensign Group worth $4,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $131,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,711,810.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $81,264.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,719,075.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,966 shares of company stock valued at $338,026. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Ensign Group stock opened at $84.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.47 and a 1 year high of $98.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.14.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $627.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.25 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 21.34%. On average, research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.14%.

ENSG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Ensign Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

