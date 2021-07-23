Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 7,775 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,775 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.08% of NeoGenomics worth $4,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 13.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,552,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,864,000 after acquiring an additional 189,930 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 516.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 51.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,103,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $197,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,761 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 13.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 883,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,619,000 after acquiring an additional 104,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 96,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.05.

NEO opened at $44.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.91, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 899.80 and a beta of 0.68. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.18 and a twelve month high of $61.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.69.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.17 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 20,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $859,631.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,523.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider George Cardoza sold 169,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $6,835,199.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 207,879 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,232.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 320,568 shares of company stock worth $12,828,875. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

