Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 78,319 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 418,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 78,319 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.15% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $4,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 238,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 10,111 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $349,000. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 524.3% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 106,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 89,586 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LXP stock opened at $12.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.41. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $13.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $92.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.68 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 60.26%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.1075 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Lexington Realty Trust Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

