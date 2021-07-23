Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Price Target Raised to C$39.00 at Desjardins

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays set a $29.53 price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Great-West Lifeco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.45.

OTCMKTS:GWLIF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,209. Great-West Lifeco has a fifty-two week low of $15.72 and a fifty-two week high of $32.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.98.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

