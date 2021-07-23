Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) PT Raised to C$37.00

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential downside of 0.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GWO. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial set a C$37.00 target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$39.00 target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco to C$37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$37.05.

TSE:GWO traded up C$0.06 on Friday, hitting C$37.24. 242,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,885. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.56, a quick ratio of 21.56 and a current ratio of 25.23. Great-West Lifeco has a 52 week low of C$23.55 and a 52 week high of C$38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.46.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$12.12 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.4600001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.33, for a total transaction of C$156,204.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 779 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$28,298.42.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

