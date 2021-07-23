Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) PT Set at C$37.00 by National Bank Financial

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) received a C$37.00 price target from National Bank Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.62% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco to C$37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco to C$41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$37.05.

GWO stock traded up C$0.05 on Friday, hitting C$37.23. 258,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,885. Great-West Lifeco has a 1-year low of C$23.55 and a 1-year high of C$38.00. The firm has a market cap of C$34.57 billion and a PE ratio of 10.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.56, a quick ratio of 21.56 and a current ratio of 25.23.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$12.12 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.4600001 EPS for the current year.

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.33, for a total value of C$156,204.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 779 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$28,298.42.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

