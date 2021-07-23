Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Greatland Gold (LON:GGP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 29 ($0.38) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 58.31% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Greatland Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get Greatland Gold alerts:

Shares of GGP opened at GBX 18.32 ($0.24) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 19.69. Greatland Gold has a one year low of GBX 11.80 ($0.15) and a one year high of GBX 38.50 ($0.50). The company has a current ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The firm has a market cap of £722.96 million and a PE ratio of -182.61.

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Paterson project, Panorama project, Ernest Giles project, and Bromus project located in Western Australia.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Greatland Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greatland Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.