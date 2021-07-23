Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Trading Up 3.5%

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)’s stock price was up 3.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.01 and last traded at $23.01. Approximately 973 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 329,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.24.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GRBK shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Green Brick Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.28.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $234.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.68 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 19.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director John R. Farris purchased 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,466.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 140,828 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,020.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Brandler bought 10,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $230,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,663.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 53.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 90,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 113,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 69,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

