Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 115 ($1.50) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON:GRP opened at GBX 1.17 ($0.02) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.15. Greencoat Renewables has a 1 year low of GBX 1.11 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 1.66 ($0.02). The firm has a market cap of £8.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.15.

Greencoat Renewables Company Profile

Greencoat Renewables PLC invests in, acquires, operates, and manages wind farms in Ireland and France. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 21 wind farms with an aggregate generating capacity of 557 megawatts in Ireland. It also invests in wind and solar assets in other Northern European countries. Greencoat Renewables PLC was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

