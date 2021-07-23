Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 115 ($1.50) price target on the stock.
Shares of LON:GRP opened at GBX 1.17 ($0.02) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.15. Greencoat Renewables has a 1 year low of GBX 1.11 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 1.66 ($0.02). The firm has a market cap of £8.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.15.
Greencoat Renewables Company Profile
Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Greencoat Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencoat Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.