Greencoat Renewables PLC Announces Dividend of €0.02 (LON:GRP)

Greencoat Renewables PLC (LON:GRP) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of GRP stock opened at GBX 1.17 ($0.02) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £8.67 million and a P/E ratio of 53.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.15. Greencoat Renewables has a 12-month low of GBX 1.11 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 1.66 ($0.02). The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.15.

Get Greencoat Renewables alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.50) target price on shares of Greencoat Renewables in a research note on Thursday.

Greencoat Renewables PLC invests in, acquires, operates, and manages wind farms in Ireland and France. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 21 wind farms with an aggregate generating capacity of 557 megawatts in Ireland. It also invests in wind and solar assets in other Northern European countries. Greencoat Renewables PLC was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Greencoat Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencoat Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.