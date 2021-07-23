Greenhouse Funds LLLP Buys 223,415 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,115,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,415 shares during the period. Zuora accounts for approximately 4.9% of Greenhouse Funds LLLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Greenhouse Funds LLLP owned approximately 2.57% of Zuora worth $46,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Zuora by 167.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204,096 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Zuora in the fourth quarter worth about $31,753,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 55.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,927,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,164 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of Zuora in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,934,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Zuora by 27.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,844,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,905,000 after buying an additional 822,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.08% of the company’s stock.

ZUO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zuora in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Zuora in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other Zuora news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 4,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $79,327.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 8,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $141,531.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 29,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,618.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,554 shares of company stock worth $877,751 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZUO traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,964. Zuora, Inc. has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $18.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -27.98 and a beta of 2.17.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $80.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.00 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 39.88% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. Research analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

