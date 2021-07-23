Greenhouse Funds LLLP Buys 27,025 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,025 shares during the period. Donaldson accounts for about 3.9% of Greenhouse Funds LLLP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Greenhouse Funds LLLP owned approximately 0.50% of Donaldson worth $36,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DCI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Donaldson by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Donaldson by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 13,789 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Donaldson by 222.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 59,283 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Donaldson by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 623,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,829,000 after purchasing an additional 11,089 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Donaldson by 258.9% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 17,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 12,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

DCI stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $64.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,308. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.20 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.33.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Donaldson’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DCI. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Donaldson from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

In other Donaldson news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $917,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,995,819.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.