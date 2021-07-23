Greenhouse Funds LLLP Cuts Stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Greenhouse Funds LLLP reduced its stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 344,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 145,309 shares during the quarter. Chegg accounts for approximately 3.2% of Greenhouse Funds LLLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Greenhouse Funds LLLP owned 0.24% of Chegg worth $29,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,930,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,535,900,000 after buying an additional 1,944,355 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Chegg by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,098,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,724,000 after acquiring an additional 626,312 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Chegg by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,357,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,655 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Chegg by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,594,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,901 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Chegg by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,482,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,638,000 after acquiring an additional 59,530 shares during the period. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $2,857,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 257,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,493,918.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHGG. FBN Securities began coverage on Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.83.

CHGG traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,584. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 7.71. Chegg, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.84 and a 1 year high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.59 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

