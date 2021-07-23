Greenhouse Funds LLLP Has $21.40 Million Holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Greenhouse Funds LLLP lessened its position in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 21,262 shares during the quarter. Quaker Chemical makes up about 2.3% of Greenhouse Funds LLLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Greenhouse Funds LLLP owned 0.49% of Quaker Chemical worth $21,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Quaker Chemical by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,035,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $496,206,000 after purchasing an additional 65,928 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,497,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $365,153,000 after purchasing an additional 33,799 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 979,561 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $238,772,000 after purchasing an additional 29,685 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 421,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $102,788,000 after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 10.8% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 256,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,551,000 after purchasing an additional 25,008 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Quaker Chemical news, VP David Will sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total value of $65,528.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,148 shares in the company, valued at $268,666.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.42, for a total value of $3,546,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,166,615.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KWR stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $234.27. 262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $236.63. Quaker Chemical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $170.31 and a fifty-two week high of $301.99.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.65. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $429.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Quaker Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

