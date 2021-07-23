Greenhouse Funds LLLP Has $23.42 Million Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 56.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 475,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,796 shares during the quarter. Ingersoll Rand accounts for approximately 2.5% of Greenhouse Funds LLLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Greenhouse Funds LLLP owned about 0.11% of Ingersoll Rand worth $23,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,292,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,872,342 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth about $147,637,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth about $102,772,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,133,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,187,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,898,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,832 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $724,862,614.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IR. TheStreet upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.63.

Shares of NYSE:IR traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.22. The company had a trading volume of 29,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,063. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.33. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $52.12.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.54. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

