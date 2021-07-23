Greenhouse Funds LLLP Has $34.87 Million Position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Greenhouse Funds LLLP lowered its position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 42.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,087,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812,376 shares during the quarter. Vista Outdoor makes up about 3.7% of Greenhouse Funds LLLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Greenhouse Funds LLLP owned 1.86% of Vista Outdoor worth $34,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 136,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 262.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 26,273 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.33. 1,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,379. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.87. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $47.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.58.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.36. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 35.61%. The company had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Tig H. Krekel sold 6,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $296,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 8,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $389,189.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,346,090.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,305 shares of company stock worth $885,785. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on VSTO. Argus raised their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

