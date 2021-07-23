Greenhouse Funds LLLP Increases Stock Holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,354,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,586 shares during the quarter. The Chefs’ Warehouse accounts for 4.4% of Greenhouse Funds LLLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Greenhouse Funds LLLP owned about 3.57% of The Chefs’ Warehouse worth $41,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the first quarter valued at about $653,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 59.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 605,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after acquiring an additional 225,178 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the first quarter valued at about $951,000. Six Columns Capital LP bought a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the first quarter valued at about $6,244,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 198.2% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the period. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Chefs’ Warehouse has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

In other The Chefs’ Warehouse news, insider Patricia Lecouras sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $64,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,782.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Vice Chairman John Pappas sold 49,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $1,741,924.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,008,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,440,692.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 351,571 shares of company stock valued at $11,784,005 in the last quarter. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEF traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.42. 931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,513. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $35.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.74.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 19.38% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $280.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF).

Receive News & Ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.