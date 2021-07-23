Greenhouse Funds LLLP Makes New Investment in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF)

Greenhouse Funds LLLP acquired a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,425,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,313,000. Foley Trasimene Acquisition makes up approximately 1.5% of Greenhouse Funds LLLP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Greenhouse Funds LLLP owned approximately 1.10% of Foley Trasimene Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $3,012,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $502,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $36,144,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,666,000. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Foley Trasimene Acquisition by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,734,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,453,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 56.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:WPF traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,111,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,348. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $14.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.96.

In related news, CEO Richard N. Massey acquired 10,000 shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.90 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William P. Foley II acquired 100,000 shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $998,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Foley Trasimene Acquisition

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on identifying a prospective target business in financial technology or business process outsourcing.

