Greenhouse Funds LLLP Sells 145,309 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Greenhouse Funds LLLP lowered its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 344,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 145,309 shares during the quarter. Chegg accounts for 3.2% of Greenhouse Funds LLLP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Greenhouse Funds LLLP owned approximately 0.24% of Chegg worth $29,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chegg during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Chegg during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Chegg during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Chegg by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chegg during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $2,857,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 257,127 shares in the company, valued at $24,493,918.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHGG stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,584. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.84. Chegg, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.84 and a 1-year high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.59 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHGG shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, FBN Securities started coverage on Chegg in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.83.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

