Greenridge Global Lowers Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Price Target to $8.50

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) had its target price reduced by Greenridge Global from $15.00 to $8.50 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Greenridge Global’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 206.86% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Staffing 360 Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 24th.

Get Staffing 360 Solutions alerts:

Shares of STAF stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $2.77. 17,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,858,570. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The company has a market cap of $18.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.03.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $48.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.87 million. Research analysts expect that Staffing 360 Solutions will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Staffing 360 Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Staffing 360 Solutions by 443.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 101,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 83,158 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Staffing 360 Solutions by 298.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 96,395 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Staffing 360 Solutions by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 132,600 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Staffing 360 Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $181,000. Institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About Staffing 360 Solutions

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of based staffing services. The firm engages in the acquisition and management of staffing companies in the information technology, financial, accounting, healthcare and cyber security industries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Staffing, Professional Staffing-US and Professional Staffing-UK.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.